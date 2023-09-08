 Man Hangs Self From Tree In Forest, Probe Launched
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man hanged himself to death in a forest linked to Khanugaon locality of Koh-e-fiza on Wednesday, the police said.

They added that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as an employee of Vallabh Bhawan and efforts are on to determine the reason behind his extreme step.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that the man who ended his life has been identified as Deepak Kushwaha (26), a resident of Khanugaon.

His kin told the police that he was a Class IV employee at Vallabh Bhawan and had received appointment on compassionate grounds. He had left home on Wednesday for work. When he did not return for a long time, his kin grew anxious and lodged a missing complaint.

On Thursday, a man who had been to the forest located in Khanugaon saw Kushwaha’s body hanging from a tree and informed the cops. The police rushed to the spot and assumed custody of the body.

They have sent the body for post-mortem. The cops are currently questioning Kushwaha’s kin to ascertain why he took the extreme step.

