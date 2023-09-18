Man Found Dead Near Vindhyachal Bhawan, Probe On

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Vindhyachal Bhawan after a man’s body was spotted in early hours of Sunday, the police said. The police added that the man was a driver who was looking for a job and went missing suddenly.

Arera Hills police station house officer (SHO) Jai Hind Sharma said man who was found dead was Lal Sahab (50). He had 10 children. His nephew Mukesh Mahobiya told police that he had left the house on Friday to seek a job.

His daughter called him up on Friday late night, as he had not returned home. An unidentified man answered Sahab’s phone and told him that he will make her talk to him later. On Sunday morning, Sahab’s family was informed by the cops that he had been discovered dead near Vindhyachal Bhawan.

The police said that injury marks have also been found on Sahab’s body. Cops took his body for post-mortem, after which the actual reason behind his death will be ascertained, SHO Sharma said.

