Man booked for offering oral talaq to 28-year-old in Bhopal

BHOPAL: In less than 10 days, the Bhopal police have registered a second case of triple talaq. A 28-year-old woman filed a case against her husband at the Ashoka Garden police station on Saturday, saying her husband had offered her talaq verbally.

Triple talaq is a practice that has now been banned by the Government of India.

SI Yogita Jain, investigating officer in the case, said that the couple got married in September 2017. However, the woman left her husband’s house in 2018 after alleged dowry harassment. But the dispute was settled by their families.

The woman said her husband would regularly harass her for dowry and, in September 2019, the accused, Rashid Khan, gave her instant triple talaq. She tried to settle the dispute this time, as well.