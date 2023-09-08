Man Booked For Hacking Estranged Wife's Social Media Handles | Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Noida, whose wife had parted ways with him earlier, allegedly hacked her social media handles and sent obscene messages to her acquaintances to malign her image, the police said on Friday.

The woman, 40, approached Ayodhya Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against him and probe has been launched in the case. According to Ayodhya Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nitin Sharma, the woman stays with her 4-year-old daughter at her maternal house in Ayodhya Nagar.

She approached police on Friday, stating that she was married to Dhruv Singh in 2013. Soon after marriage, Sharma began beating her r under influence of alcohol.

Though the couple had a daughter, Singh’s atrocities did not stop. Following this, the woman moved to Bhopal along with her daughter while Singh moved to Noida for his job.

Singh then hacked her social media handles anyhow and began sending obscene messages to her acquaintances and to unknown persons. Reportedly, he did this to teach his wife a lesson and malign her image.

When the woman learnt of this, she approached Ayodhya Nagar police station, who have registered a case against Singh under the IT Act and are probing the case further.