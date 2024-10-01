 Man Booked For Faking Cabinet Minister Status In Madhya Pradesh
A case was registered against the accused, identified as Manoj Shrivas, following a report from the district collector.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police booked a man from Bhind district after a fake government letter assigning him cabinet minister status in a non-existent department surfaced on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Manoj Shrivas, following a report from the district collector.

The fake letter mentioned that Shrivas, a resident of Gohad town in Bhind district, was accorded cabinet minister status in the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Rashtriya Pichhada Varg Evam Divyangjan Vitta Evam Vikas Nigam, said Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

After the letter in Hindi, riddled with errors, started doing rounds of social media, Bhind district BJP Backward Class Morcha president Dharmendra Gurjar wrote to the district collector and other officials demanding a probe.

Accused booked

Police investigated the letter on directions of the district collector and found that no such department or corporation, mentioned in the fake letter, existed, Yadav said.

Shrivas was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Fake hoardings were also set up

Separately, a hoarding congratulating Shrivas, featuring images of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, came up in Gohad town. 

