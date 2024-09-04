Man Arrested For Forcing Youth To Commit Suicide In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Kothi police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the suicide of a youth by arresting a man who forced him to take the extreme step.

A resident of Kanchanpur area under Kothi police station in Satna, 35-year-old Gorelal Kushwaha, was arrested for forcing the youth to end his life.

The police said that a youth named Satendra Kushwaha died at the Satna district hospital on August 17. The doctors at the hospital said he had consumed some poisonous substance.

Case registered

The police registered a case and began to inquire into it. During the inquiry, it came to light that the youth, fed up with life because of humiliation he had to suffer at the hands of Gorelal, took the extreme step.

It also came to light that Gorelal abused Satendra, beat him up and humiliated him in full public view on August 16 outside the hospital.

Satendra was so much hurt by the incident that he consumed some poisonous substance to commit suicide. The police registered a case against the accused under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).