Man Arrested For Forcefully Marrying, Raping Minor Girl In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl and raping hear for several months on Wednesday and sent to jail. According to reports, a 20-year-old youth kidnapped the girl from the Nadan area under Dehat police station in Maihar and took her Mumbai where he forcefully married her and raped her.

The girl who set out of her house to herd her goats on March 22 did not return home. When her family members searched for her and did not find her, they lodged a missing person complaint at the police station. The police found the girl after eight months of searching. When the police questioned her, she related her tale of woes to the police.

She said that the man had kept her in a house in Mumbai and forcefully married her. The police arrested the man on the grounds of the girl’s statement. Woman arrested for duping People in name of giving job FP News Service Jhansi (UP) The Narahat police claimed to have arrested a wanted fraudster, official sources said on Thursday. The arrest was part of a drive launched by the superintendent of police Mohammad Mushtaq to send the wanted criminals to jail.

According to the Narahat police, the wanted criminal is 33-year-old Pushplata, resident of the Nehru Nagar area under Kotwali police station, behind the railway hospital there. She was arrested and sent to jail, the police said. The police said the woman duped a lot of people in the name of giving jobs. She also made bogus documents, including appointment letters, and took a huge amount of money from them. Those who were duped by the woman lodged a complaint against her. The police conducted an inquiry into the case and arrested her.