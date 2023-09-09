'Mamaji, You Turned My Dream Of Becoming A Doctor Into A Reality'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been described as a ray of hope for children by Aparna Sahu, a resident of Bhopal. Aparna expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for getting selected to pursue the MBBS course through NEET and getting benefit of Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana.

Aparna called on Chief Minister Chouhan today at the Chief Minister’s residence and informed him about the achievements and also planted saplings with the Chief Minister in Smart City Park. Aparna personally handed a letter written by her besides a congratulatory letter to Chief Minister Chouhan.

The text written by Aparna Sahu is as follows:

A letter from a niece to her Mama

Respected Mamaji,

I am Aparna Sahu, aged 18 residing in S. O. S. Balgram. Mama ji, I am extremely happy to tell you that I have qualified NEET-2023 and have been allotted a seat in MBBS at Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences. Mamaji my childhood dream of becoming a doctor is going to be fulfilled with your blessings. Had it not been for your “Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana” it would have been impossible for me and my organization to bear the fees for medical education. Mama ji, you are a ray of hope for all children like us. We get encouragement from your call, “Children, work hard, your uncle is always with you.”

Mamaji, I will always be grateful for this gift of yours which has filled my life with light and may your blessings always remain with us. Also, I promise you that after becoming a doctor, I will fulfill my duty by doing social service.

Your loving niece

Aparna Sahu

