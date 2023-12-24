Mama Out, Ladli Behna Yojana To Disappear: LoP | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar has said Mama is out and the Ladli Behna scheme will also disappear. The Congress workers led by Sumit Narre welcomed Singhar at Sikdakhedi during his short stay in Sehore on Saturday when he held a press conference.

Singhar told journalists that the Congress would raise the issues, like unemployment, recruitment to various posts in the government departments and irregularities in the recruitment of Patwaris.

Singhar said that the BJP had removed the Ladli Behna Yojna from its Sankalp Patra, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, too, did not give a direct reply to a question on the issue.

According to Singhar, Yadav said the money would be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries. Nevertheless, the LoP said he did not think women would get money under the Ladli Behna scheme.

The women will neither get houses nor will they get Rs 3,000 under the scheme, the BJP has begun to renege on its promises made before the election, he said. About former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statements, Singhar said it was the BJP’s internal issue, so he would not comment on it.