'Make Young Generation Aware Of Relevance And Significance Of Astrological Knowledge', Says Governor Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the knowledge of astrology is a gift of the practice and research of our ancestors. He said that the young generation should be made aware of the relevance and importance of astrology knowledge in the contemporary world.

Conference to conclude on September 10

Governor Patel was addressing the inaugural session of the first Maharishi Parashar International Astrology Conference in the auditorium of Central Sanskrit University. The two-day conference has been organised under the joint aegis of Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal campus, Astroverse and Jeevan Vaibhav Group. The conference will conclude on September 10.

Destiny is made through hard work

Referring to the traditional parable of Satyavan-Savitri, Patel said that destiny is made through hard work. He said that Satyavan's destiny of death was changed by his wife with her intelligence and sharpness and along with saving husband's life it resulted in happy life for the entire family.

Significance of life lies in continuing to do welfare works

He said that significance of life lies in continuing to do welfare works while following the path of principles with patience. He told through another illustration that astrology paves the way for self-satisfaction and doing good deeds without desiring results.

Further he said that promotion of cultural values through astrology should be considered during the conference. Astrology as an option for employment and business should be presented with its scientism and creativity. He told that in astrology there are 12 zodiac signs, 9 planets and 27 constellations.

Shivalinga has been created from a group of Bel Patra plants

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had planned Puneet Van in front of Gujarat Assembly and Manglik Van in Ambaji on the basis of astrology. Mentioning the events related to the project, the Governor, in his capacity as Forest Minister, said that Shivalinga has been created from a group of Bel Patra plants in Puneet-Van. In the Manglik-Van, the shape of Om has been made by the trees. Appreciating the organisation of the conference, he described it as a commendable initiative to provide globality to Indian knowledge traditions. He hoped that the deliberations of the conference would inspire the youth to take inspiration from Indian cultural traditions, ethical life values and scientism of ancient Indian knowledge.

At the outset of the programme, the Governor was welcomed with a bunch of flowers and felicitated with shawl and shrifal.

Patel inaugurated the conference

Patel inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp. In the programme, the first copy of Jeevan Vaibhav Group's souvenir special issue, mementos and insignia were presented to the Governor.

David Tralen elaborated on the key dimensions of astrology

In his online address in the inaugural session, David Tralen of the American Institute of Vedic Studies elaborated on the key dimensions of astrology. Describing astrology as a science as well as an art, he expressed the need for innovation and reinterpretation of astrology in the current social, political, technological, spiritual situations and scenario of communication. He asked to consider possibilities of incorporating technical features and environmental changes.

Astrology is a part of Sanatan tradition

Former Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla informed about the outline of the conference. He told that astrology is a part of Sanatan tradition. In 6 sessions of the two-day conference, various topics of astrology, importance of astrology and relevance of classical solutions to global changes and challenges will be considered. The conference is being attended by 150 scholars and youth participants.

The welcome address was given by Ramakant Pandey, Professor of Central Sanskrit University. He told that Central Sanskrit University is a multi-campus institution of Delhi. Bhopal campus is a part of it. The vote of thanks was expressed by Hemchand Pandey of Jeevan Vaibhav Group.