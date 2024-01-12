Make Cleanliness Personal Commitment: Suryavanshi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The citizens of Bhopal should embrace cleanliness as their responsibility, said Municipal Corporation President Kishan Suryavanshi. The Municipal Corporation office buzzed with celebration following the Swachh Survekshan awards announcement.

Municipal Corporation President Kishan Suryavanshi, in the midst of the revelry, distributed sweets and danced with sanitation workers. BMC president and Sanitation Workers speak to the Free Press.

Residents should embrace cleanliness as responsibility

Kishan Suryawanshi, said, “It’s crucial for them to realize that it’s not merely about the city’s reputation but, fundamentally, about their own reputation. The Bhopal Nagar Nigam has undertaken a multifaceted approach, incorporating door-to-door vehicle collection for rubbish. Collected waste is repurposed into valuable resources such as charcoal, bricks, LPG gas, and fertilizers. The Bhanpur Landfill site has been transformed into a picturesque selfie point. Notably, special day and night cleanliness drives have been initiated by the Nagar Nigam and most importantly we have guided and motivated ‘Swacchta Mitra’ to work more effectively.”

We will work hard to get the first position

Jasraj Siyote, Swachhta Mitra, said, “Our relentless day-and-night efforts have culminated in this achievement, and we’re genuinely thrilled. While our aim was to secure the number 1 rank, regrettably, we fell short. Undeterred, we are committed to working even harder next year, with the determination to clinch the coveted number 1 position.”

Dedicated ourselves tirelessly

Ramvati Bai, Swachhta Mitra, said, “From 6 am to 6 pm, we dedicated ourselves tirelessly, temporarily leaving behind our homes and children. We are glad that finally our hard work paid off. Despite the celebration, there won’t be a day off for us as we are ready to dive back into our work.”

Congratulating Indore, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the city has established landmark with public participation and cooperation in cleanliness. He congratulated Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees for their dedication. He also congratulated Bhopal for securing 5th rank and Budhni – his home town for winning the award for 'Cleanest City of West Zone' among cities with a population of 15,000 to 20,000.