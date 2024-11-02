Major Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In Cash, 25 Mobile Phones & More

Confiscated cash and mobile phones |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip off, Jabalpur police raided a farmhouse, busting a major gambling ring. The incident took place in the Bargi police jurisdiction at a farmhouse where luxury cars transported gamblers to participate in high-stakes gambling. The event took place on Friday night. Known gambling ring operator Mukesh Khatri was organizing the event.

During the raid, police managed to nab Khatri along with many gamblers who were present in the event. Police also managed to confiscate Rs 5.72 Lakh, 25 mobile phones and six luxury cars. A case has been registered under relevant acts of BNS and further investigation is underway.

According to information, Mukesh Khatri, the ringleader, was absconding from police on previous charges of illegal gambling. Police had activated its sources to root out Khatri and nab him. On Friday, police got a tip off from one of its sources. The source claimed that a high stakes gambling event was being organised at a farmhouse in the Bargi area of Jabalpur. The source also confirmed that Mukesh Khatri was the organiser of the event.

Acting on the tip off, police raided the farmhouse. The sudden arrival of police caused panic among the gamblers, but authorities managed to detain everyone after sealing the area. During the raid, Mukesh Khatri, who had been evading police for an extended period, was apprehended. Police confiscated approximately ₹5.72 lakh in cash, 25 mobile phones, accounting records, and six luxury cars parked outside the farmhouse.

Further investigation

Police sources say that they are reviewing the records of those detained to assess their criminal backgrounds. Additionally, authorities are investigating Khatri’s financial sources to uncover any further links to illegal activities.