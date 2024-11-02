 Major Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In Cash, 25 Mobile Phones & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMajor Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In Cash, 25 Mobile Phones & More

Major Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In Cash, 25 Mobile Phones & More

A case has been registered under relevant acts of BNS and further investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Confiscated cash and mobile phones |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip off, Jabalpur police raided a farmhouse, busting a major gambling ring. The incident took place in the Bargi police jurisdiction at a farmhouse where luxury cars transported gamblers to participate in high-stakes gambling. The event took place on Friday night. Known gambling ring operator Mukesh Khatri was organizing the event.

During the raid, police managed to nab Khatri along with many gamblers who were present in the event. Police also managed to confiscate Rs 5.72 Lakh, 25 mobile phones and six luxury cars. A case has been registered under relevant acts of BNS and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Visits Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan On Occasion Of Govardhan Puja In...
article-image

According to information, Mukesh Khatri, the ringleader, was absconding from police on previous charges of illegal gambling. Police had activated its sources to root out Khatri and nab him. On Friday, police got a tip off from one of its sources. The source claimed that a high stakes gambling event was being organised at a farmhouse in the Bargi area of Jabalpur. The source also confirmed that Mukesh Khatri was the organiser of the event.

Acting on the tip off, police raided the farmhouse. The sudden arrival of police caused panic among the gamblers, but authorities managed to detain everyone after sealing the area. During the raid, Mukesh Khatri, who had been evading police for an extended period, was apprehended. Police confiscated approximately ₹5.72 lakh in cash, 25 mobile phones, accounting records, and six luxury cars parked outside the farmhouse.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Read Also
Indore-Chhoti Gwaltoli AQI Breaches Worrying 400-Mark After Diwali; Air Index Spikes Over 'Very...
article-image

Further investigation

Police sources say that they are reviewing the records of those detained to assess their criminal backgrounds. Additionally, authorities are investigating Khatri’s financial sources to uncover any further links to illegal activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP November 2 Weather Update: Night Temperatures Dip Below 20°C In 25 Cities; Cold Winds To Hit...

MP November 2 Weather Update: Night Temperatures Dip Below 20°C In 25 Cities; Cold Winds To Hit...

Major Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In...

Major Police Raid Busts Jabalpur Gambling Racket; Infamous Organizer Arrested With ₹5.72 Lakh In...

Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died...

Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja, Announces Major Infrastructure &...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja, Announces Major Infrastructure &...