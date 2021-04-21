Main hun corona volunteer: Campaign raises pitch against virus in Madhya Pradesh villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Madhya Pradesh, "corona volunteers", including a specially-abled person, have been braving the health crisis to raise awareness about the disease and preventive measures.

Volunteers have been educating people about coronavirus and its safety protocols through folk songs, paintings, posters and slogans.

True to his name, 'divyang' volunteer Bhagwan Singh of Medhki village near Sanchi in Raisen district has been riding his tricycle to villages to raise awareness against the deadly virus.

According to official sources, Singh appeals to people to wear masks, follow social distancing, get themselves vaccinated and also get tested immediately if they experience symptoms such as fever, cold and cough.