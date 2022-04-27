Mahidpur: No progress in model block development project even after one year

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious model block development project, which was announced by the horticulture and food processing department is yet to kick off on ground even after one year.

As many as 20 of the 300 development blocks were selected for the model block development programme during the mega farmers-meet-up held at Chintaman Ganesh Temple last year. Mahidpur block was one of these blocks.

The schemes that were to be implemented on priority in these development blocks included plantation of fruit plants, expansion of vegetable and spice sector, construction of cold storages, 50 per cent grant, Shiv Aushadhi Sugandha Yojana, Prime Minister's micro manure industries upgradation scheme. etc.

The work, however, has not started on any of these schemes even after one year on the ground, which has deprived the farmers of reaping the promised benefits.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Multilingual film screening at Bharat Bhavan from Wednesday evening

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:09 PM IST