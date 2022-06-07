Maharajpur: Newly married woman commits suicide, family says it’s dowry death

representative pic

Maharajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling at Sewdi village under Maharajpur police station area, a source said on Tuesday.

The woman’s family members termed the death of woman Rajni Ahirwar as dowry death. They said that Ahirwar was being torched by her in-laws for dowry.

SI Santosh Singh said that Rajni had married to Rajan Ahirwar, a resident of Sewdi. She hanged herself at home on Monday evening. On getting information, a police officer rushed to the spot and started an investigation after registering a case.

Rajni’s father Bablu Ahirwar told the police that his daughter was being harassed by her husband, sister-in-laws, father in-law and mother-in-laws for dowry. He also suspected foul play and demanded a proper investigation.

Santosh Singh said that investigation was on and action would be taken as per investigation report.