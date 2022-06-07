e-Paper Get App

Maharajpur: Newly married woman commits suicide, family says it’s dowry death

The woman’s family members termed the death of woman Rajni Ahirwar as dowry death. They said that Ahirwar was being torched by her in-laws for dowry.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Maharajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling at Sewdi village under Maharajpur police station area, a source said on Tuesday.

SI Santosh Singh said that Rajni had married to Rajan Ahirwar, a resident of Sewdi. She hanged herself at home on Monday evening. On getting information, a police officer rushed to the spot and started an investigation after registering a case.

Rajni’s father Bablu Ahirwar told the police that his daughter was being harassed by her husband, sister-in-laws, father in-law and mother-in-laws for dowry. He also suspected foul play and demanded a proper investigation.

Santosh Singh said that investigation was on and action would be taken as per investigation report.

article-image

