 Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

While interacting with Free Press, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh stated that this fair is unique as information related to new experiments and technological advancements will be provided.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Inauguration of Mahakaushal Science Fair 2024 | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaushal Science Fair 2024 began at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur on Friday. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh inaugurated the four-day fair.

Prominent scientists from ISRO, DRDO, ICMR and other organisations attend the event on day-1. The fair has covered topics ranging from artificial intelligence to space science. It is not only limited to scientists rather school students, farmers and general public are also participating.

FP Photo

Read Also
Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Modi E-Inaugurates Tribal Museums In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

FP Photo

While interacting with Free Press, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh stated that this fair is unique as information related to new experiments and technological advancements will be provided. He further added that fairs like these should be organised at regular intervals so that youth and farmers get to learn about so many things related to science.

He also emphasised the fact that in a country like India, science has been related to Dharm. He praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for promoting science and technology in Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

FP Photo

Read Also
MP Updates: Jabalpur Man Arrested For Using Fake Certificate In Police Constable Recruitment Exam;...
article-image

FP Photo

One of the students while interacting with Free Press mentioned that this fair is useful for the students. They were being information about different science projects.

Notably, more than 100 stalls of new startups and science-related projects have also been set up at the science fair, through which the intricacies of science are being explained to the general public. The second day of the fair will primarily cover aspects of 2D and 3D dimensions. However, the third day has been kept for entrepreneurship in which budding entrepreneurs can participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...

Contaminated Kodo Millet Poses Grave Threat To Humans Too, Says NGT After 10 Elephants Die In...

Contaminated Kodo Millet Poses Grave Threat To Humans Too, Says NGT After 10 Elephants Die In...

Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

MP’s 400-Year-Old Six-Faced Kartikeya Temple Opens Its Gate On Kartikeya Purnima, Attracts Huge...

MP’s 400-Year-Old Six-Faced Kartikeya Temple Opens Its Gate On Kartikeya Purnima, Attracts Huge...