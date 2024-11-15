Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

Inauguration of Mahakaushal Science Fair 2024 | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaushal Science Fair 2024 began at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur on Friday. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh inaugurated the four-day fair.

Prominent scientists from ISRO, DRDO, ICMR and other organisations attend the event on day-1. The fair has covered topics ranging from artificial intelligence to space science. It is not only limited to scientists rather school students, farmers and general public are also participating.

While interacting with Free Press, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh stated that this fair is unique as information related to new experiments and technological advancements will be provided. He further added that fairs like these should be organised at regular intervals so that youth and farmers get to learn about so many things related to science.

He also emphasised the fact that in a country like India, science has been related to Dharm. He praised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for promoting science and technology in Madhya Pradesh.

One of the students while interacting with Free Press mentioned that this fair is useful for the students. They were being information about different science projects.

Notably, more than 100 stalls of new startups and science-related projects have also been set up at the science fair, through which the intricacies of science are being explained to the general public. The second day of the fair will primarily cover aspects of 2D and 3D dimensions. However, the third day has been kept for entrepreneurship in which budding entrepreneurs can participate.