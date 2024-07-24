MadhyaPradesh Trolled For Being 'Deprived' Of Special Provision In Union Budget 2024 Despite Record Win In LS Polls; Check Hilarious Memes

MP Trolled For Being 'Neglected' From Special Provision In Union Budget 2024 | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As people, especially salaried-class and middle-class, express disappointment over Union Budget 2024 announced on Wednesday, netizens are busing trolling Madhya Pradesh over not getting a special piece in the pie.

The memes flooded X and Instagram, trolling Madhya Pradesh for not getting hands on any special package or funds for MP-specific scheme in the budget despite it giving full 29 seats to the BJP.

Memers took to social media, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced special package for ally states Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra Pradesh received a special allotment of 15,000 crore for development. Similarly, a bouquet of projects for Bihar-- ranging from airports to medical colleges, apart from Rs 26,000 crore for highways, were announced.

On the other hand, saffronised MP's demand of Rs 20,000 crore for hosting Simhastha 2027 was not even considered. Though the state has received nearly Rs 10,000 for road development, it did not get extra or a special share for wiping out the opposition Congress completely in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

This very fact has come to the notice of social media content creators and memers as they have flooded the internet with hilarious memes trolling Madhya Pradesh for being ‘neglected’ by the central government in respect of the budget allotment for various states.

Check the memes here:

Madhya Pradesh is like a general category student who scores 100/100 in the entrance exam but still doesn't get a job. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/yUnYATRGiz — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 23, 2024

No special announcement for Madhya Pradesh



Nothing for Madhya Pradesh in this budget who gave 29/29 seats and historic mandate in Assembly elections to BJP.



You deserve this MP🤡#Budget2024 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/vV3pEDUDag — Ashish 𝕏|.... (@Ashishtoots) July 23, 2024

Notably, in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, Madhya Pradesh showed utmost trust towards Bhartiya Janta Party by choosing it from all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Also, the central state has been consistent with its stance as BJP could win 28 constituencies in LS Polls of 2019 and 27 seats in 2014.

However, the ‘saffron state’ had to suffer a major disappointment after receiving a clean schism after giving a ‘clean sweep.’

#SouthTaxMovement #ನನ್ನತೆರಿಗೆನನ್ನಹಕ್ಕು



Out of ₹12,19,782 Cr Budget :



Uttar Pradesh : 2,18,816 Cr ⬆️



Bihar: 1,22,685 Cr ⬆️



Madhya Pradesh: 95,752 Cr ⬆️

———

Entire South India 1,92,722 Cr 🔽



Central Govt should stop treating South India as an “enemy states”.@CMofKarnataka… pic.twitter.com/eXBnusWQFC — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) February 4, 2024

Why special treatment to Andhra and Bihar?

If we recall the scenario of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, NDA fell short of majority on its own after managing to get 240 seats. Later, the party had to depend on the alliance members TDP (C. Naidu, Andhra Pradesh) and JDU (Nitish Kumar, Bihar) to finally claim 294 seats and form the government for the third term.

Hence, the Union Budget 2024-2025 clearly highlights the appeasement offered to the two helping hands of the saffron party.

What special package do the two states get?

Andhra Pradesh:

Allocation of Rs 15,000 crores, with promise of further funds in subsequent years.

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act - Focus on backward regions

Polavaram Dam project

Bihar

Rs 26,000 crore for infrastructure (highways and bridges).

New airports, Medical colleges, Sports infra

Power Plant, Industrial corridor node

Multilateral banks