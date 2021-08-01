Madhya Pradesh: Security guards allegedly deprived of full salary, asked to do more work

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Security guards, including women, have been working at the district hospital for 12 hours, say sources in the hospital.

Besides, they do not get a salary, according to the collectorate rates.

As a result, they are in dire financial straits, for which they blame the agencies that engage them.

Official sources further said that the agencies allegedly exploit the security guards.

The hospital, however, pays the full amount of the salary of each of the guards to the agencies, sources add.

There are 24 men and women security guards in the district hospital.

An agency, called Indouriya Security Force, has got the tender for engaging security guards.

A female guard, requesting anonymity, said that he got Rs 5,500 a month as salary.

The collectorate had proposed certain rates for the security guards. It was Rs 9,000 a month. But, after all the deductions, a security guard is getting only Rs 5,000 a month.

Civil surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar Manjhi says the responsibility for engaging security guards does not come under his jurisdiction.

Manager of Indauriya Security Force OP Indauriya says that the allegations are baseless, and the guards get proper salary from the agency.

Besides, the allegation that the guards are being exploited are baseless, he says.

When Free Press put up the issue before resident medical officer Dr Naveen Mehar he said that he had come to know of the case.

The officials of the district hospital have sought the bank accounts of the guards and their joining letter.

They will conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter, he said.