Madhya Prdaesh: School organises annual fest on Ramayana in Ghuwara

Ghuwara (Madhya Pradesh): The annual festival on the theme of Ramayana, the basis of moral values, was held at Phoolchand Jain Monument School.

The school always chooses a theme to focus on during the annual day.

The aim of choosing the theme of Ramayana this year was to inculcate values ??among the children.

At a time when the moral values are degenerating among people only the message of Lord Ram can sow the seeds of morality in them.

The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Ghuwara City Council President Guddi Jahar Singh and Tehsildar Sunil Valmiki.

The children of the school presented various episodes from the Ramayana. The selection was done on the basis of 16 samskaras in life.

Around 400 children took part in the programme. Sanjeev ji Khag conducted the event.

During the event, Kriti Refined Oil Company and S R Traders presented a bottle containing 5-kg refined Oil to the mothers of those children from class I to class 8 whose attendance percentage was high.

Where children gave mesmerizing presentations in the program, thousands of people enjoyed the programme.

Organisation head Arun Jain said parents want their sons to be like Lord Ram and daughters like Sita.

The school has done the work of sowing seeds for the same.

