Madhya Pradseh: Colour Week Concludes At Champs Fun School In Narmadapuram | Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Colour Week going on in the Champs Fun School since August 7 concluded on Saturday.

It was a mixture of red and black, orange and blue, rose and white, yellow and green, violet and peach colours in the week.

The teachers and the students wore the clothes of the prescribed colours; and various cultural events were held during the week.

The stage where the cultural events were held was decked up with colours.

Principal of the school Ashish Chatterjee said that the purpose of the Colour Week was to inculcate a sense of colour among children.

The students were introduced to the colours of various fruits and vegetables and animals.

The children brought breakfast according to prescribed colours and recited poems.

The children were given gifts according to prescribed colours. On the first day, the children were given tiger masks of blue and orange.

They were also given red, black, yellow and green hand-made crowns. This continued throughout the week.

Teachers Arti Malviya and Sudeeksha Vinjolia were in-charges of Colour Week.