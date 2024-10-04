 Madhya Pradesh: Six Children Injured, 2 Critical After Bike Rams Into School Van In Jabalpur
The biker also sustained chest injuries and is in critical condition, the police confirmed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Six Children Injured, 2 Critical After Bike Rams Into School Van In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bike collided with a school van, injuring six children in Jabalpur’s Patan area on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, the accident occurred when a school van, carrying more than 12 children, was returning home after the dismissal of school. As the van reached near the Patan toll booth, two young men on a speeding bike, Sanjay Mallah and Raju, rammed into the back of the van.

It is alleged that the van was overcrowded at the time of the accident, and the driver had applied the brakes suddenly and this is what led the bike to crash into the van.

Children belong to Aadhaar Public School

The collision was so severe that the rear of the van was damaged, and the front of the bike was completely crushed. The two bikers are said to be the residents of Harduwa village.

According to Patan police station in-charge Naval Arya,the passerby quickly rushed the injured children to the Patan Civil Hospital. Two children and the biker were severely injured and were later referred to the Medical College for further treatment. The injured children, aged between 8 and 10 years, have been identified as Palak Thakur, Jeesant Sahu, Anshu Burman, and Gayatri Chakraborty.

All the children who suffered the accident belong to Aadhaar Public School in Patan, studying in classes 1 to 5. The incident happened around 2 Pm, shortly after the school was dismissed.

