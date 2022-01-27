Madhya Pradesh's Shankar, Pragya to represent India at Grand Prix Fencing in Doha

Bhopal: Scaling the fences of poverty, two players of Madhya Pradesh Fencing Academy are all set to represent the country at the Grand Prix to be held at Qatar in Doha starting from Friday.

Shankar Pandey and Pragya Singh of MP Fencing academy have been selected in the national senior fencing team, said the MP Fencing Academy on Thursday.

A delegation of 19 players including Pandey and Singh will represent India at Grand Prix to be held from January 28 to 30.

Shankar, a son of a cook in MP, had joined the academy in 2014. “My family has been very supportive. Despite such a poor financial background my father has always been there to support me,” said 19-year-old Shankar.

He has just passed his class 12th board exams. Shankar had proved his mettle in 2016 also when he won the Commonwealth Championship Gold and took part in the World Cup last year.

His father, Laxman Pandey, said, “Going abroad and representing the country is like a dream for my family. Shankar has made me and my family proud. He will win the medal and make the nation proud too.”

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated both the players.

Players from the academy have earned a total of 9 medals including 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze at International level and 169 medals including 38 Gold, 52 Silver and 79 Bronze at National level so far.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:03 PM IST