Madhya Pradesh’s prestige at stake in Bengal Assembly elections

BHOPAL: Leaders from Madhya Pradesh have plunged into action for the ensuing Assembly elections in West Bengal. The polls may be held in West Bengal, but the prestige of BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh is at stake.
The BJP’s in charge in Bengal and its national general secretary is Kailash Vijayvargiya. Co-in-charge is former organisational general secretary Arvind Menon. Besides them, Union minister of state for tourism (independent charge), Prahlad Patel and home minister of MP Narottam Mishra have been given responsibility. They are among the leaders who have been given district-wise charge.
The headquarters assistant organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, who is also the in-charge of organisation-related work in West Bengal, has been shifted to Bhopal. Therefore, five leaders associated with the state have become active in Bengal.
Vijayvargiya has been spending time in Bengal for the past four years. He has played an important role in strengthening the BJP’s base in that state. Because of Vijayvargiya, Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee had to face lot of problems. It was Vijayvargiya who played a key role in bringing 21 leaders from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP.
If the party forms the government in Bengal, all credit will go to Vijayvargiya. Besides him, Menon has been continuously working for the party in Bengal, too. Menon has a lot of fighting spirit. As long as Menon has been organisational general secretary of the party in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has never lost an election. If the BJP wins, Menon’s political stature will go up. As present, Menon is the national secretary of the party.
Getting responsibility for the Bengal elections indicates that both Mishra and Patel are in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. If the BJP wins in Bengal, the importance of both the leaders in the party will increase.
Dates for the Bengal Assembly elections may be declared by end-February or beginning of March. Once the poll dates are declared, the supporters of both these leaders may go to Bengal.