Madhya Pradesh’s prestige at stake in Bengal Assembly elections

BHOPAL: Leaders from Madhya Pradesh have plunged into action for the ensuing Assembly elections in West Bengal. The polls may be held in West Bengal, but the prestige of BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh is at stake.

The BJP’s in charge in Bengal and its national general secretary is Kailash Vijayvargiya. Co-in-charge is former organisational general secretary Arvind Menon. Besides them, Union minister of state for tourism (independent charge), Prahlad Patel and home minister of MP Narottam Mishra have been given responsibility. They are among the leaders who have been given district-wise charge.

The headquarters assistant organisational general secretary, Shivprakash, who is also the in-charge of organisation-related work in West Bengal, has been shifted to Bhopal. Therefore, five leaders associated with the state have become active in Bengal.

Vijayvargiya has been spending time in Bengal for the past four years. He has played an important role in strengthening the BJP’s base in that state. Because of Vijayvargiya, Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee had to face lot of problems. It was Vijayvargiya who played a key role in bringing 21 leaders from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP.