Madhya Pradesh's industries take baby steps towards normalcy amid corona crisis

Big and small industries in the state have begun slogging towards normalcy after relaxation in the lockdown norms. In all, 38 industries resumed operations in last 24 hours.

According to authorities, 232 large industries out of total 370 have become operational in the state. Large industries include those having an investment of more than Rs 10 crore.

The industries and investment promotion department facilitated industries to resume operations after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced relaxation in lockdown norms following PM’s speech.

All industries located outside orange and red zone were allowed to re-open while maintaining social distance and other protocol mentioned to fight coronavirus. Permission was given to engage labourers and movement of workforce for industries.

According to figures provided by industries department, 40,000 labourers have been engaged in different industries across the state. The transporters have been issued e-passes to facilitate industrial production.

Industries have been asked to work with 50% of their strength though it will take a lot more to bring back industries in normal mode. An indicator of sagging economy is electricity consumption in industrial areas. The state’s four major industrial areas consumed 2,660 MW of electricity in January, which has dropped to 1,000 MW this month.