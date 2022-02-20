Madhya Pradesh:Discom personnel falling ‘prey’ to angry consumers

BHOPAL: Inflated electricity bills have triggered a showdown between the consumers and the power distribution company (discom) officials. Many incidents have surfaced from across the state in past few weeks that have led to filing of criminal cases against consumers. The social workers have come forward against the government for overcharging consumers in the name of recovering frozen bills.

Feb 18, 2022, Bhopal

A consumer in Vallabh Nagar area in Bhopal was arrested on Saturday evening for brandishing a sword in front of a junior engineer Amit Kumar Rai, who is posted in Jahangirabad Bhopal zone on Friday evening.

The accused, Kishan Gupta, reacted violently after he was handed over an electricity bill of Rs 18,000.

Feb 15, 2022, Sehore

A junior engineer in Sehore, Chandrashekhar Singh, was pushed into a well when he went to Dhawla Mata village to check power thefts and found three pumps running without authorised connection.

The pumps belonged to Suljan Singh, Bhojraj Parmar and Kailash Singh who had called their friends and had attacked the junior engineer and his team members as he confiscated the wire and other equipment. They were all arrested the next day after the victim JE Chandrashekhar Singh filed a complaint against.

Options given: During the corona wave, the government suspended the recovery of electricity bill dues before August 31, 2020. From September, the bills were issued according to current consumption. The government has issued instructions to recover old dues now. The consumers were given two options under Samadhan Scheme. They made a provision where the consumers will receive 40 per cent discount on depositing the arrears at one go. In the second option, the consumers could pay outstanding amount in six equal installments. The consumers were given an opportunity to apply in advance to select one of the above options. But most consumers did not select any of them, expecting that the government will waive the dues. They received the entire bill attached with the running month’s bill. We have to recover the remaining amount before financial year end. Manoj Dwiwedi, PRO, Central Discom

Govt overcharging: “The government is overcharging consumers in the name of recovering the amount that was frozen during corona time. Many cases have surfaced where the power men do not give actual receipts and cheat on the consumers. The anger and doubt is obvious. Corona has already snatched everything away from us. We need some assistance from government’s side. Bills should be waived.” Sanjana Saxena, social worker, Sehore

Feb 17, 2022, Sehore

A man misbehaved with the assistant engineer of company Shivani Gupta, a junior engineer Rashmi Batham and other officials of the Central Zone Power Distribution Company on Thursday when they went to check the connection in a house in Bhopal Naka area under Sehore circle.

The owner of the house Hemendra Tomar came out of his room and prevented the officials from checking the connection and misbehaved with them. He also snatched the mobile phone from Gupta. An FIR was registered against the person for obstructing government officials from doing their work.

