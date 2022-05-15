Madhya Pradesh:100-feet-high tricolor installed at Guna railway station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to increase the beauty of Guna railway station and to inculcate the feeling of nationalism and patriotism among railway passengers, a 100-feet high monumental national flag was installed at Guna railway station on Sunday.

Minister of state for railways and textiles, Darshana Jardosh dedicated 100ft high the monumental national flag at the station on which Rs 16.34 lakh has been spent. The minister also inaugurated a lift on Platform No. 01 to facilitate senior citizens and differently-abled passengers to move

to other platforms. State panchayat and rural development minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia; MP Guna Dr Krishnapal Singh Yadav; MLA, Guna Gopilal Jatav and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Besides, DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay, senior divisional commercial manager Priyanka Dixit and others were present. West Central Railway has completed the developmental work as per the target despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The work was completed at a cost around Rs 39 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:54 PM IST