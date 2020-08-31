Madhya Pradesh: Zonal office building of municipal corporation collapses in Bhopal, several vehicles damaged

An old zonal office building of Bhopal Municipal Corporation collapsed early in the morning on Monday, damaging several vehicles.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot to clear the rubble. The old building is situated near the parking lot of Moti Mahal Sadar Temple in old Bhopal.
Around ten vehicles parked in the area have been damaged. So far, no loss of life or injuries has been reported in the incident. More details are awaited.
