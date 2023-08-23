 Madhya Pradesh: Yuva Ekta Manch Demands Of Skill Development Centre
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Yuva Ekta Manch has demanded setting up of a skill development centre at Ranjhi in Jabalpur city.

Ranjhi has a population of two lakh people and 30 percent of them are aged18 to 40 years.

Nevertheless, most of the youths in the area are unemployed, the Manch demanded opening of a skill development centre in the area, so that they may start small businesses by developing certain skills.

According to coordinator of the Manch Ramesh Bohit, three months’ training is imparted to the youths at skill development centres.

At the skill development centres, youths are taught mobile repairing, plumbing, book binding, computer welding, driving, and motor repairing.

After getting training from the centres, the youths start self-employment.

