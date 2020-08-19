Madhya Pradesh: Youths give thumbs down to ‘jobs-to-sons-of-soil’ decision

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government’s decision to reserve 100% government jobs for youths domiciled in Madhya Pradesh has few takers among students from the state as well as from outside. They have called the announcement a political stunt and against national integration.

Free Press spoke to both students from MP and other states to know their reaction to the decision. Excerpts:

Siddharth Barik, Bhopal

The decision is not in favour of students of the state. Suppose, I don’t get an opportunity in my state, I will have to go outside. If the other states do the same then what option would I have? As a student or a working professional, the job opportunities will shrink for me. It is also the loss for the state because it will not get competent employees. I think the job market should be open for all.

Parvati Singh, Delhi

I think it is an illogical decision. The students who belong to other states complete their education in MP but they can’t get a job here, what is this? If it is so, then the government should stop admitting students from other states in the colleges in MP. Our studies are already suffering due to Covid-19 and this decision is shocking for us. I am unable to understand why Shivraj Singh Chauhan is doing this?