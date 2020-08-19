Madhya Pradesh: Youths give thumbs down to ‘jobs-to-sons-of-soil’ decision

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government’s decision to reserve 100% government jobs for youths domiciled in Madhya Pradesh has few takers among students from the state as well as from outside. They have called the announcement a political stunt and against national integration.
Free Press spoke to both students from MP and other states to know their reaction to the decision. Excerpts:
Siddharth Barik, Bhopal
The decision is not in favour of students of the state. Suppose, I don’t get an opportunity in my state, I will have to go outside. If the other states do the same then what option would I have? As a student or a working professional, the job opportunities will shrink for me. It is also the loss for the state because it will not get competent employees. I think the job market should be open for all.
Parvati Singh, Delhi
I think it is an illogical decision. The students who belong to other states complete their education in MP but they can’t get a job here, what is this? If it is so, then the government should stop admitting students from other states in the colleges in MP. Our studies are already suffering due to Covid-19 and this decision is shocking for us. I am unable to understand why Shivraj Singh Chauhan is doing this?
Shailendra Dubey, Bhopal
We welcome the decision. Now, we will not have to go outside the state for a job. It may reduce the rate of unemployment. But at the same time, problems like nepotism will worsen. The government should also pay attention to enhancing job opportunities. A large number of posts in the state government are lying vacant for a long time. There are many people who are desperately looking for a job.
Khalid Hussain, Bihar
Our country believes in unity in diversity. Earlier, leaders did politics over caste and now politicians want to divide India on the basis of states. We are living away from our families and studying here just for getting a good job. I think the deserving candidates should get jobs. It shouldn't matter where they belong to. The government's decision is dictatorial. They want to rule through divide and rule policy which we won’t allow.
Asma Khan, Bhopal
It is good for us but what about the students from other states who have been studying here for many years and working hard in the hope of getting a job. It is injustice with them. The present government had opposed a similar decision taken by the former CM Kamal Nath and had said that they believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The state is open for all. But now this decision comes. It has left us confused.
Pritam Pathak, Jharkhand
It is obvious that the decision is not good for us. I have been living here for two years and preparing for competitive jobs to get a government job. So, it is shocking news for me. It is not only a loss for us but the students of this state too if they go to another state for a job. The other state will do the same. I think deserving candidates should get equal opportunities across the country. I don’t support the decision taken by the MP government.
Ashutosh Malviya, Bhopal
There is nothing wrong in it because it is already happening in other states especially non- Hindi speaking states on the basis of language. I think these are secondary things. The primary thing is that job vacancies should be advertised. At present, I don't think jobs are being advertised by the government.
Abhishek Shukla, Uttar Pradesh
I am a final year student of pharmacy. We are already stressed because our studies are suffering due to Covid-19. The decision has hurt me a lot. It is neither beneficial for the students of the state nor of other states. It will close the doors of good opportunities. I think deserving candidates should get a chance across the world.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)