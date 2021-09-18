Madhya Pradesh: Youths from 25 states to attend webinar on national entrepreneurship on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youths from 25 states have registered for a national webinar organised by MSME Bhopal and Indore to learn skills and core competencies for entrepreneurship and intellectual property rights. It will be held on Sunday.

Niles Trivedi from MSME Indore and Jayshree Nair from MSME Bhopal will preside over the session and answer queries of youths from across 25 states.

The coordinator, Deepak Mathur, told Free Press that the event is an attempt to push skilled youths towards entrepreneurship, who believe in proper planning and competency. There will be youths from 25 Indian states. MSME heads of Madhya Pradesh will guide them through the process.”

The organising secretary, Monica Jain, said, “This will be 38th national webinar for guiding youths about entrepreneurship and intellectual property rights.

