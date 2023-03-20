Madhya Pradesh: Youths fire in air after altercation with finance firm official

Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths fired in the air after they had an altercation with an employee of a finance company in Gwalior city, the police said on Monday. As soon as the police got information, they rushed to the spot and took the culprits to the police station, but nobody has so far lodged any complaint about the incident. According to reports, a family from Hajira took loan from Chola Finance Company in the Chandravadani area to buy a car.

The son of the man, who borrowed money, went to the office of the finance company, where he met an employee and told him that they had imposed some additional charges. The son of the borrower was accompanied by his friends. After the altercation, the man returned to the car and he and his friends fired in the air from their licensed guns. The incident created panic in the area. The employee, however, did not lodge any complaint, the police said.

