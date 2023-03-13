Madhya Pradesh: Youths, cops collect funds for wedding of poor woman in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Social workers, policemen and a few youngsters have worked together for the wedding of a woman belonging to a poor family at Gurjarkhedi village in Sohagpur.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised the work. Chouhan said everyone should come forward to praise such activities.

Youngsters of the village helped a woman, Deepa, to get married, he said. The Chief Minister also congratulated her.

According to reports, Deepa’s wedding was celebrated two days ago. Her father Kamlesh Vishwakarma and grandfather died during the covid-19 pandemic.

The way the people of the village and the officials of the administration came forward to help her, Deepa did not miss her near and dear.

The villagers gave everything, including jewellery, to Deepa, so that she might lead a happy life.

Deepa got married to Amit Vishwakarma, a resident of Kundali village. The villagers, belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities, collected a sum of Rs 2 lakh and celebrated her wedding.

When Chouhan came to know of it, he hailed the the work done by the people of Gurjarkhedi village.