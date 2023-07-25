Madhya Pradesh: Youth’s Body Found, Kin Suspect Murder | Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a 23-year-old man was found on railway track under civil lines police station, the police said on Tuesday. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot, police sent the body for post mortem.

The family members of the youth suspected that he had been murdered. According to reports, the youth identified as Krishna Soni was living at Marghat Pahari near Satai road. Since the body was divided into parts, it appeared to be a case of accident.

An uncle of Krishna Ramu Soni, resident Chhathi Bahmorhi, said that his nephew may have been killed. Before his death, the youth gave some information to him, said Ramu.

Man, Mother Attacked

Three persons attacked a civil engineer and his mother in Deri village under Orchha road police station in Chattarpur city. The culprits beat up the mother-son duo with sticks, rods and axes. Both sustained severe injuries and were sent to hospital.

According jnjured Satyadev Singh Sengar, he is a resident of Vidyapuram and works in Harda city of Madhya Pradesh. He came to his native place to spend holidays.

On Monday when he was in his village, Arvind Parhar, Akhilesh Singh and Deepak Singh Parihar attacked him and his mother Parvati. He, however, said that he was not acquainted with the reasons for such murderous attack on him and on his mother.

