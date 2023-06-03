Madhya Pradesh: Youths arrested for riding bike at railway station in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A video of two youths, riding a two-wheeler and performing stunts on platform number two at Narmadapuram railway station, went viral on social media two days ago.

When the incident came to light, the railway officials began to search for the youth with the help of CCTV footage.

According to reports from the West-Central Railway Division, assistant deputy inspector MS Raghuwansi, assistant deputy inspector MS Choudhary and head constable visited the office of the city Kotwali to search for the culprits.

The police got a tipoff that the youths, who were riding a motorcycle at the railway station, are the residents of Balaganj.

The police found two youths with a motorcycle outside Rathore building in the Balaganj area. The police caught both of them.

They identified themselves as Ajay Kahar and Sahil. They said since there were policemen in the Kuchbandia area on May 31, they were scared and entered the platform number two of the railway station on their bike and passed through the area where a new bridge is being built.

A case has been registered against the youths and the motorcycle seized.

