Madhya Pradesh: Youth unchains kids from bondage, teaches karate in Harda district

Bhopal: A youth has freed the children residing in forest areas of Harda district from the curse of child labour and taught them karate. Now, these kids rule the karate event in Madhya Pradesh Talent Search organised by state department of sports and youth welfare.

Out of 120 candidates selected in the first round of Talent Search 2021, 73 are from the institute of Ritesh Tiwari. His coaching centre is called Tinka Academy.

Ritesh goes door-to-door in the tribal dwellings in the vicinity to convince their parents not to push them into swamps of child labour.

“Child labour is a curse for society. And these children have been pushed by their families. I have a team of volunteers, who are my old students. We dive deep into the forests to find such children and rescue them from hell,” adds Tiwari.

“They are very curious, enthusiastic and fast-learners. All they need is a helping hand. This Talent Search organised by Madhya Pradesh government is a proof of same,” he says. The second round of the Talent Search is scheduled on October 8 at Tatya Tope stadium in Bhopal.

“There are children at my academy who used to wake up at 2 am to go for work and used to be back home at 11 pm. There was no education in their life, in fact, no childhood at all. Now, they are among the best karatekas we have in the state. They have won several national medals,” adds Tiwari.

Rohit Satankar, a karateka at Ritiesh’s centre, says, “I had a tough life. I am glad my coach rescued me and brought me here to fulfill my dreams.” Rohit was a bonded labourer in his village in Harda district.

The story of karatekas Lokesh Pradhan, Gyanendra Tomar, Ajit Pachore and Jaishree Pachore is not very different from that of Rohit. Some belong to a family of daily wagers, while some have dropped out of school because their parents couldn’t afford the fee.

But they are all the best karatekas at Tinka Academy, says Ritesh. Out of the 73 players who have been selected during first trials, more than 45 are from tribal areas or from forest areas. “If the state academy selects 20 players out of 120, at least eight will be from my academy,” Ritesh said.

