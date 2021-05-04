Madhya Pradesh: Youth key to tackling COVID, says UNICEF state head

BHOPAL: Chief, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, Margaret Gwada has said youths are the catalysts of change in the state and they can take the driver's seat to spread correct and verified information regarding Covid. They can break the chain, she said.

She made the above statements in an online special awareness programme on 'Youth and Covid-19,' organised by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.

Margaret further said that the virus is affecting all of us regardless of age and gender and the only way to fight this virus is through vaccination, and adoption of COVID-19 appropriate behaviours including use of facemask, handwashing with soap, and maintaining a physical distance. ìIt is not one or either, we need to do all of them,î she added.

Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Sarman Singh, a keynote speaker said the use of facemask is necessary for preventing COVID-19. ìThese are tools to curb the disease and save our family and others. Mask offers protection for us,î he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof KG Suresh, on the occasion, called upon people to be in self-lockdown and avoid disseminating fake or unverified content. Awareness is the key and we need to practice 'SMS' meaning social distancing, use of facemask and sanitiser for hand hygiene as part of preventive measures.