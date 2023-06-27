Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hurt In Road Accident, Dies In Hospital

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man, injuredin a road accident in the Chandu Baria area in Bijawar four days ago, died at the district hospital on Monday, the police said.

When the accident occurred, the youth identified as Gyani Sansia was walking on road and an unidentified biker hit him.

After his death, his relatives took the body to the police station and demanded immediate arrest of the biker. The police then registered against the biker and assured the angry relatives of Gyani that the he would soon be arrested.

Immediately after the accident, he was rushed to the Bijawar health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital. Police station in-charge RS Upadhyay said the bike had been confiscated and a case registered against the culprit.

After Upadhyay’s assurance, the relatives of the youth left the police station.

