Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for murdering 75-year-old woman in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have unveiled the mystery behind the brutal murder of a 75-year-old woman by arresting the culprit on Friday.

The woman identified as Rama Bai was murdered on Tuesday night when she was guarding her farmland in Sangakheda village under Makhan Nagar police station. The murderer cut off her legs, ears and head to take out her silver anklets, necklace and earrings.

On getting information, senior police officers, including superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh rushed to the spot. Three teams were set up to arrest the culprit.

During the inquiry, the police came to know that a youngster with a criminal background used to visit the shop of Rama Bai’s son and took information about Rama Bai's jewellery.

The police suspected him to have murdered the woman and looted her ornaments. The youth has been identified as 22-year-old Sunil, a resident of Sangakheda village.

At the time of the incident, the youth was out of his village. Police teams were sent to keep an eye on him.

The youth was found selling the looted ornaments to a jeweller in Sarafa Market (jewellery market) in Narmadapuram on Thursday.

The police recovered the ornaments from Sunil. The police took action on the complaint of the son of Rama Bai, Harinarayan Choure.

Inspector General of Police, Narmadapuram Range, announced a reward of Rs 30,000 to the police team that worked out the case.

