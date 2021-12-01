Madhya Pradesh: Youth Forum wants Bharat Ratna for Hari Singh Gour, to file petition in SC

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Gour Youth Forum has demanded that Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Hari Singh Gour, the founder of Sagar Central University.

Advocate Ehtesham Hashmi of the Supreme Court and national president of the forum Vivek Tiwari are going to file a petition in the Supreme Court to get this work done. This was not possible last year due to corona.

Ehtesam told media persons that it would be brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that Gour was not being given Bharat Ratna, while his personality, contribution and social service deserve to be recognised with the highest honour.† All the formalities in this regard have been completed and this petition will be filed in the next ten days.

Tiwari said full support of all the people of Sagar region and many people's representatives of the state is with us. Gour has also contributed to the making of the Constitution of India. He was a member of the Constituent committee, was the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and the Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University, donated his entire life and established a huge university before independence in a backward area like Sagar with his capital. He was a philanthropist, educationist, jurist, writer, litterateur, yet he was not considered worthy yet. For many years, this demand has been raised by various social activists, politicians and individuals at their own level. The issue was raised before the governments of all the parties.

