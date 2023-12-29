Madhya Pradesh: Youth Forcibly Taken Out Of Shop, Beaten Up In Farmhouse In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over six goons attacked a youth and injured him on Panna road in Gathewara on Friday. The toughs took the youth Narendra Patel from his shop to a farmhouse where they beat him up and put him under a running two-wheeler.

One hand and two legs of the youth were broken by the attackers, his family members said. Locals, however, connected it with a shooting incident in the Bameetha area on Thursday. A resident of Gathewara village under civil line police station Umashankar Patel said he had asked his younger brother Narandra Patel to sit in his clothe store and went home.

At 11 am over half a dozen people forcibly took Narendra to the farmhouse of Babli Raja where they beat him up. Afterwards, he was taken to a food outlet on the four-lane road where they again beat up Narendra and put him under a running bike.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a hospital and registered a case against Upendra Singh Bundela, Bhagwan Singh Bundela, Vishwajeet Singh Bundela, Satendra Singh Bundela andAyush Bundela.

According to Umashankar, a day back, a salesman of a liquor shop was shot at, and, after the incident, some people said that the Patels Gathewara would not be spared, so the attack was revenge.

Husband, brother-in-law falsely implicated: Woman sarpanch

In another incident, a woman Sarpanch Revati Patel has appealed to the superintendent of police to order an impartial inquiry into the case registered against her husband and brother-in-law. A youth was shot at and injured in the Bamitha area two days ago.

A case has been registered against the husband of the Sarpanch Vinod Patel and her brother-in-law Rajesh Patel in connection with the incident. In her application, she said that her husband and brother-in-law had been falsely implicated. She said that when the incident took place both were not present at the spot and that their mobile phone locations should be located to know the truth.