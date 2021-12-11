Madhya Pradesh: Youth fests in colleges from December 19, inter-varsity from January 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has decided the dates for holding youth festivals, which will be held in colleges across the state and then at university level. Youth Festival will start from December 19 in colleges and conclude on January 22, said an official of the DHE.

A section of students and parents are apprehensive about organising the event, as it will attract crowds where adhering to Covid guidelines will be a challenge.

The Youth Festival for the academic session 2021-22 will begin in colleges from December 19 with inter-class competitions. There are over 22 cultural activities in which competitions are organised till inter-university level.

In colleges, inter-class competitions will be held from December 19-21. Inter-collegiate competitions in districts will be held for three days beginning December 28. University level competitions between districts will be held from January 7-9, 2022. The finals of the inter-university Youth Festival will be held on January 20, 21 and 22.

Colleges have been asked to include topics like Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, vision of my Madhya Pradesh in 2047 and contribution of known and unknown freedom fighters in the freedom struggle beside other topics.

The department has laid emphasis on following Covid norms. “Youth festival was not held last year due to corona. Considering the threat of Omicron, this event can be avoided,” said JK Kushwah, a retired government college principal.

Father of two college going children, wishing anonymity, said that he will prefer his children staying home rather than be a part of a programme where Covid guidelines are sure to be broken.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:18 PM IST