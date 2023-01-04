Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies of cold in Chhatarpur area

Representative Image | PTI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The iciness has taken Chhatarpur into its embrace. A body of a 30-year-old youth, who reportedly died of severe cold, was found in the city. He was a resident of civil lines area at Panna Naka.

The body of the youth was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem, the police said, adding that the real cause of his death will be clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

The body of the youth was found near the State Bank of India office in the morning on Wednesday. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body was kept in the mortuary for some time and a photograph of the youth was made viral on social media, so that he could be identified.

The youth was identified as Deepak Ahirwar, son of Latori Ahirwar, resident of Panna Naka. According to the family members, the youth was alcoholic.

He may have consumed a lot of liquor, lay under the open sky and died, the police said.

Mystery shrouds death of teacher

A teacher, Pyarelal Ahirwar, who was living in Baudh Vihar Colony on Mahoba road died under mysterious circumstances. He was posted in a primary school. At night, when he felt uneasy, he was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

