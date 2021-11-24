Madhya Pradesh: Youth commits suicide by jumping before train in Guna; his leg found in Biaora

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One of the legs of a 22-year-old boy who allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Guna district has been found at Beora in Rajgarh district, 53km away from the spot of suicide.

The incident came to light when guard of Muzaffarpur- Surat Express noticed the leg stuck in last coach of the train on Tuesday early morning. On getting information, the train was halted at Beora railway station and leg was taken out.

According to reports, the youth identified as Vindo Rana, 22, a resident of Shankargarh colony in Kumbhraj locality of Guna district went missing from home Monday evening.

He threw himself before running Muzaffarpur-Surat Express around 4AM on Tuesday. While his mutilated body was from spot, his one leg recovered in Beora.

The government railway police (GRP) later approached Kumbhraj police station and informed them about the recovery of the leg.

The police said that a case had been registered and body was handed over to family members on Tuesday.

“The reason that drove him to take extreme step is yet to be established,” a police officer said.

