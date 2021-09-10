Madhya Pradesh: Youth beaten up, handed over to cops for violating, blackmailing minor girl

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers beat up a man and handed him over to the police on Friday for violating and blackmailing a minor girl, the police said.

They said that they had registered a case of under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

As the child belongs to the SC/ST category cases were also registered under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they police added.

The girl, a student of class 11, told the police that she attended classes in a school in Badarbas area in the city.

On the way, she had met a youth who gave his mobile number to her, the police said, adding that both of them became friends and very often spoke to each other.

One day, the youth took her to a tourist place where he violated her, and after that, he began to blackmail her.

According to the girl, the youth took her to Bharka Salon on August 8 and again violated her there.

When they had gone to Bharka Salon on Friday, the villagers saw them. They beat up the youth and handed him over to the police.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:02 PM IST