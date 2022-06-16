Madhya Pradesh: Youngsters stage violent protest against ‘Agnipath’ scheme

youths' protest in Gwalior | Free Press

Read Also Defence personnel divided on Agnipath outcome

FP News Service

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Hundreds of youths gathered in Gola Ka Mandir area and staged a violent protest against Centre’s Agnipath scheme meant for temporary recruitment of soldiers for armed forces.

Soon after the situation worsened and thousands joined in leading to a law and order issue in the city. To add, most of the main roads of the city are blocked by the demonstrators.

To add, Gwalior region sees majority of youths lining up for police and military services every year.

Over two hundred youths who had gathered at Gola Ka Mandir area staged a chakkajam, burnt tyres and raised slogans against the Centre’s scheme. They demanded that the Centre should cancel the contentious recruitment scheme.

Soon after the senior officials of the police and administration rushed to the spot and tried pacifying the agitators.

Later the youths reached Birlanagar railway station and engaged in arson and rioting. This halted the rail traffic on the route. Hundreds of youths also reached the main railway station and started protesting. The city is seeing the multiple protests since noon.

Heavy police force was deployed to control the situation. The commotion continued till reports last came in.

Agnipath is a short-term recruitment scheme for armed forces and those recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers. They will be entitled for salaries, medals and other awards but won’t get any pension after completing the service.

Including MP and UP, at least half a dozen states are seeing protests against the scheme.