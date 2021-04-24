Madhya Pradesh: Young Rozedars of Bhopal serve humanity by helping victims of Covid-19

BHOPAL: A few young Rozedars in the city have served humanity during the holy month of Ramzan by helping the victims of the second wave of Covid-19. Their services range from arranging for oxygen cylinders for the patients to holding a decent funeral for the dead.

They feel that they are fulfilling their religious obligation of Zakat by helping the patients and their families. They are ready to serve people round the clock and, most of the time, they have to break their Roza even in the graveyards and funeral grounds. Here is what they told Free Press. Excerpts:

Ferrying oxygen during Roza

We're arranging for oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients in home isolation and in hospitals. We have around 80 big and 10 small cylinders. On demand, we get these cylinders filled and reach them to the persons in need. We provide the service of ferrying the cylinders to the filling points, getting them filled with the gas and then taking them to the patients. The charges for the gas are paid by the family of the patients. We arrange for the cylinders free of cost for patients who canít afford them. We have three vehicles for the purpose and we operate them in three shiftsó4 am to 3 pm; 5 pm to 1 am and 2 am to 6 am. At one time, we can carry 10 large cylinders in a vehicle. Nowadays, we have to wait for up to 16 hours in the queue to get the cylinders filled. Most of the time, we break Roza in the vehicle, itself, or at hospitals. One of these days, some Hindu friends of ours arranged Iftar for us"- Omar Aslam , social activist