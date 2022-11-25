e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Young boys display revolvers, sharp weapons while travelling in car, police hunt on after video goes viral

As the video got viral, Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Superintendent of Police Crime, ordered local police to form a team and start the investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has emerged in which some youths are seen flaunting illegal weapons such as pistols, country-made revolvers and swords while travelling in a car. The video is said to be from Gwalior.

The visuals apparently shared on a social media site showed the boys brazenly displaying the weapons in the SUV with a song being played at the background.

As the video got viral, Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Superintendent of Police Crime, ordered local police to form a team and start the investigation.

Dandotiya also informed that their team is in search of the youths and the process to identify them and their motive is underway.

"We will arrest the accused after identifying them and later strict action along with recovery of the weapons would be taken against them," he added.

article-image

