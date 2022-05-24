Madhya Pradesh: Yellow Alert warning of rain and lightning in 27 districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon rain with gusty wind lashed various parts of the state on Tuesday. The trend is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, according to Meteorological department officials. Yellow alert has been issued for rain and lightning for 27 districts. The districts include Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Narmadapura, Betul, Dewas, Bhind and Morena. Wind speed around 40 km is also likely.

In the last 24 hours, Bilhari recorded 5cm rainfall, Katni 4cm, and 2cm rain was recorded at various places including Panna, Nagod, Chhatarpur, Satna, Singrauli, Nowgong, Kolaras, Bamori, Gyaras. Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol, Rewa and Sagar divisions experienced rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Sharp drop in day as well as night temperature was recorded across the state. Night temperature dropped in Western region, while eastern region recorded a sharp drop in day temperature, officials added.

Khajuraho recorded a sharp drop of 7.6 degree Celsius in day temperature which settled at 33.8 degree Celsius, while Satna and Nowgong recorded a drop of 5.2 degree Celsius in their day temperatures each.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degree Celsius after a drop of 8.5 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius.

Raisen recorded a drop of 7.6 degree Celsius in night temperature. Minimum temperature also dropped by 5.8 degree Celsius in Guna and Gwalior.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:35 PM IST