Madhya Pradesh: ‘Ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yar hota…’

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Female artistes of Vihaan Drama Group from Bhopal have presented ‘Ye na thi hamari qismat ki visal-e-yar hota…’ under Chaar Bayt .

They also presented ‘Muskurakar kisne dekha…,’ ‘Aalam mein to har simat bahar…’ and ‘Humein to sham-e-gham mein katni hai…’. Shweta Ketkar, Tejasvita Anant, Nivedita Soni, Isha Goswami, Srishti Bhagwat and Vikalpa Chauhan from the group presented the song.

Chaar Bayt is a 400-year-old traditional performing art, performed by a group of artists or singers.

Besides Chaar Bayt, singer Anshika Chauhan presented works of shayar Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr and Ibrahim Ashk under Sham-e-Ghazal. She began with Fazli’s ‘Tum ye kaise juda ho gaye…,’ followed by Badr’s ‘Kabhi yun nhi aa miri aankh mein…’ and Ashk’s ‘Muskura kar mila karo humse…’ Wajid Khan conducted the concert

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi presented the concert under ‘Gamak’ on Thursday evening.

The one-hour concert was streamed on the Facebook pages - https://www.facebook.com/events/269630688499312/?sfnsn=wiwspwa and YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/o41R5f2DYI0 of the Akademi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:41 PM IST