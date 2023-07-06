 Madhya Pradesh: YC Burns CM’s Effigy In Protest Against Pee Gate
Madhya Pradesh: YC Burns CM’s Effigy In Protest Against Pee Gate

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
FP Photo

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Youth Congress torchedan effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Gandhi Chowk in Umaria city on Thursday.

They were protesting against urinating by a BJP worker and member of the legislator on the face of a tribal youth.

The Youth Congress workers also raised slogans against the government.

President of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Ajay Singh said the BJP workers had become arrogant because of the power which they are misusing.

The incident is so shameful, that it has been criticised by people across the world, Singh said, adding that the conduct of the BJP worker indicates that the criminals are not afraid of the law of the land.A large number of Congress men were present during the protest.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding...
article-image

